Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed why she and her husband, David Woolley, chose to not recite ​marriage vows during their wedding while exclusively speaking to In Touch.

“We wanted it small. We wanted it short. We wanted it as intimate as possible,” Christine, 51, exclusively tells In Touch about her wedding to David, 60, during a video interview. “We just wanted that. So there weren’t any vows or anything like that.”

The newlyweds – whose wedding will be documented on the two-part TLC special Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding – explain that timing wasn’t the only reason they opted to skip vows.

“It was so funny. We were talking, Corbin is the efficient, and he’s like, ‘Well, do you guys want to have vows, recite vows?’ I’m like, ‘The till death us part and sickness and in health, stuff like that?’ No, that’s already a given,” Christine says ​of their officiant. “Why would we have to re-say [that]? That doesn’t make any sense to me. So I mean, we’re already completely committed to each other.”

Christine also shares that they chose not to have any bridesmaids or groomsmen. “We just wanted all of our grandkids there and our daughters and my son walking me down the aisle,” she explained. “We didn’t have anyone up there with us though.”

The TLC personality met David following her split from Kody Brown, whom she was spiritually married to from 1994 until 2021. The former couple share kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

After she confirmed their split in November 2021, Christine enjoyed her single life for more than a year before she began online dating in January 2023. She eventually confirmed she was in an exclusive relationship in February 2023, while she hard launched her romance with David that Valentine’s Day.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” the Cooking With Just Christine star wrote via Instagram while sharing photos with her then-boyfriend. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Just two months later, Christine and David proved they were in it for the long haul when they got engaged in April 2023. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she told People after he popped the question. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

The couple didn’t waste any time and made their love official when they got married during a ceremony in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2033. “Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day,” Christine wrote via Instagram while sharing photos from the special day. “I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”

Fans will get to watch David and Christine say “I do” when part 1 of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding premieres on TLC and Max Sunday, January 7, at 10 p.m. ET, and part 2 airs on Sunday, January 14, at 10 p.m. ET.