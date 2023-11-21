Although Christine Brown and Kody Brown aren’t on the best terms after their split, the Sister Wives star revealed that she got a “sweet” text message from her ex amid her new romance with David Woolley at the beginning of 2023.

“Kody texted me on Valentine’s Day and he said, ‘I’m just wishing you a happy Valentine’s Day to you and David. It’s wonderful that you found your soulmate,’’’ Christine, 51, told Us Weekly on Monday, November 20.

Christine and David, 59, went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day but met at the end of 2022. The new romance came more than a year after Christine ended things with Kody, 54, after more than 25 years together. Things were tense between Christine and Kody, who share six children, before she left him, but they’ve seemingly kept it amicable in recent months.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“[David and Kody] met each other in person a couple of times too. It worked out to be alright,” she dished. “I feel like it’s going to be okay because we’re all adults and we’re all responsible. We’re all people that have raised our kids together. So it’s going to be [OK] because it needs to be.”

The TLC star got engaged to David in April and they tied the knot just six months later on October 7. Kody was not in attendance at the wedding, but he did break his silence about Christine’s new relationship shortly after the big day.

“I honestly haven’t witnessed much of it,” he admitted in an interview with Us Weekly. “[Christine and I] don’t associate almost at all.”

The exes have one minor daughter, Truely, who is 13 years old. Truely lives in Utah with Christine, while Kody still resides in Arizona. The polygamist currently only has one wife, Robyn Brown, who he is legally married to. Meri Brown and Janelle Brown ended their relationships with Kody after his breakup from Christine.

One of Christine’s biggest issues in her relationship with Kody was that he no longer wanted an intimate relationship with her. “That’s not enough for me,” she explained during a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. “I can’t not have an intimate marriage.”

Luckily, there’s no shortage of romance with David, and Christine seems blissfully happy with her new husband, who she met on a dating app. “It’s like meeting a true companion that’s no stress. Easygoing,” she gushed. “He’s chill, he’s fun and we just kind of move around. He’s so romantic with just everything. It’s insane.”