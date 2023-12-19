Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed her husband, David Woolley, was aware of her reality TV fame before their first date and had fierce words for her ex, Kody Brown.

“David didn’t live under a rock,” Christine, 51, told People in an interview published on Monday, December 18. “He told me on our second date — I blurted out everything and I told him about the show.” The mom of six then revealed that David, 59, already had developed strong opinions regarding her ex.

“He was like … well, he said, ‘Kody’s a dumb**s,’” the Cooking With Just Christine host continued. “So he knew of the show, yes. But he would rather not be on the show, he’d rather just be in my life.”

David made his onscreen debut alongside his now-wife during part 4 of the Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired on TLC on December 17.

During the special, David introduced himself to Sister Wives fans, where he revealed he was a widow and father of eight kids. David also gushed about Christine, whom he tied the knot with in October, and called her the “complete package.”

“First thing I realized was that David loves me,” Christine gushed to host Sukanya Krishnan. “He loves me and I feel so loved. With that comes a confidence that I can just be me. There’s no strings attached. Nothing. I don’t have to do anything to earn his love. It’s just always there.”

As for the father of 18, Kody, 54, called his ex’s new relationship “a good match.”

“I hope that she’s very happy. I’m not judging him,” Kody explained, before joking that one day in the future David would complain about Christine to him. “And i’ll say, ‘Dude be loyal to your wife. Don’t talk to me about it.’ ‘Cause guys normally like to complain about their wives.”

Prior to the special airing, David took to Instagram to admit he’d been anxious to make his reality TV debut.

“I’ve never been in front of a camera and I was so nervous,” the construction company owner wrote. “However, I was thrilled to tell everyone that I finally found my unicorn and how much I love her.” He concluded the post with a few hashtags: #oneonone #nervous #loveofmylife #myqueen.

Christine announced her split from Kody after more than 25 years of marriage in November 2021. Nearly two years later, David and Christine went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2022 and were engaged just two months later. The pair tied the knot on October 7, with their Moab, Utah, nuptials to be televised for fans in a two-part wedding special in January.