Sister Wives’ Christine and David Make Memories During CA Roadtrip

Seeing the coast. Sister Wives star Christine Brown and boyfriend David Woolley explored the California coast during a recent roadtrip with her daughter Truely.

“Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me,” Christine, 50, shared via Instagram on Sunday, April 9. “I’ve been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids. Adventuring with [David Woolley] and Truely in California [at Universal Studios] this weekend has been wonderful.”

The reality star added a plethora of hashtags to her post, including “loving this life,” “adventuring with you” and “Truely loves this don’t let her teenage expressions fool you.”

The mother of six – who shares daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely, as well as son Paedon with ex-husband Kody Brown – added that the trio enjoyed “lots of great music” during their drive, before noting that it was “mostly ABBA.”

The Plexus ambassador went public with her new romance on Valentine’s Day 2023, taking to social media to reveal she had “finally found the love of [her] life.”

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she wrote via Instagram on February 14, alongside a series of loved-up photos with her beau. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine’s relationship with David marks her return to the dating scene following her split from the polygamous patriarch in November 2021. The Utah native was the first of Kody’s four wives to leave the marriage, announcing her decision to separate from the former car salesman via Instagram at the time.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking with Just Christine wrote. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Just one week before going public with her new relationship, Christine revealed during a “car confession” shared via her Instagram Story that she was “dating someone exclusively.”

“He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely,” she announced on February 7. “He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”