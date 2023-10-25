Sister Wives star Christine Brown gushed about her daughter Truely as they spent quality time with their youngest family members.

“Truely is AMAZING with her niece and nephews!” Christine, 51, captioned several photos of Truely, 13, playing with Mykelti Brown’s kids via Instagram on Tuesday, October 24. “We babysat them yesterday and had so much fun [sic].”

The TLC personality concluded the caption with the hashtags “oma,” “aunt,” “tia,” “babysitting grandkids,” “grandma,” “grandkids” and “still warm.”

Several of Christine’s fans took to the comments section to compliment Truely’s relationship with Mykelti’s daughter, Avalon, and twin sons Archer and Ace, whom she shares with husband Tony Padron.

“All of the kids seem so great with kids. I’ve always loved that about the larger family. And yes, Truely is a gem,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “Your baby with the grandbabies, there’s nothing sweeter than that.”

Christine and Truely clearly have a close bond. However, she raised eyebrows when she claimed that moving from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah would save their daughter’s relationship with ex-husband Kody Brown following their split.

“When I lived in Flagstaff, I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely,” Christine explained during the October 15 episode. “I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him.”

Christine added that moving with Truely “froze” her relationship with Kody, 54, while they were in a healthy place. “I took their relationship while it was still good and I picked it up and I moved it,” the Cooking With Just Christine host said in a confessional. “And then whenever we come back into town, I just pick it up again and I move it back.”

While Christine stood by her argument, Kody stated he didn’t agree with Christine’s theory. “For Christine to think that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just ‘preserving’ it — that’s such B.S. rationalization,” the Brown patriarch said in his own confessional, adding that the situation was “ridiculous.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

In addition to Truely and Mykelti, 27, the former couple shares kids Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Paedon.

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, while she later found love with David Woolley. She revealed their romance in February, and he proposed two months later in April. Christine and David, 59, didn’t waste any time and tied the knot on October 7

“It’s a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have,” Christine told People about their nuptials. “I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Following his split from Christine, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle Brown left Kody in December 2022. One week later, Meri Brown implied she split from the businessman. The former couple confirmed they called it quits by issuing a joint statement via Instagram in January.