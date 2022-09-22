Strong mom. Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown’s dramatic home delivery of her eldest child, daughter Avalon, was documented on her family’s reality show.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 25, episode of the TLC show shared by People, Mykelti’s mother, Christine Brown, revealed that she was in labor for more than 24 hours before things began to progress quickly.

“It’s crazy,” Christine, 50, said in the clip. “We’re holding her legs and there’s Avalon’s head. It’s right there. It’s so incredible.”

The situation became more stressful when Mykelti’s midwife expressed she was alarmed when the baby’s heartbeat suddenly dropped.

“There’s a cord there so I need you to push hard,” she told Mykelti, 26, who shares her daughter with husband, Tony Padron.

TLC

Christine, who shares her six children with ex Kody Brown, remained by her daughter’s side and encouraged her to continue pushing.

“That cord was wrapped around Avalon three or four times,” she explained. “She’s been pushing, and the baby keeps on getting yo-yoed back up. But it can’t happen anymore. We can’t get her heartbeat. It’s scary hearing you lose a baby’s heartbeat, it’s terrifying.”

Mykelti was eventually able to push hard enough to get the baby out in time.

“So Avalon Asa Padron is now born. And oh my gosh she’s beautiful,” Christine shared. “They don’t call it the miracle of life for nothing.”

Mykelti announced that the couple welcomed their adorable daughter in a home birth in April 2021. “She’s gorgeous and amazing,” she gushed about their bundle of joy in her statement via Instagram at the time. “Tony and I are so ecstatic with her and overjoyed at what a blessing she is.”

Tony, 26, shared his own snaps of Avalon cuddling up to her mom and their dog, Spader. “My amazing family just got a plus one! Baby Avalon Asa Padron is here! God, we love her!” he wrote. “Everyone is looking healthy. Thank you for the prayers and good thoughts.”

In June 2022, Mykelti revealed that Avalon is about to become a big sister.

“WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!!” the reality star shared via Instagram in June. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then).”

“Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings,” she added.