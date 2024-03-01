Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed how her husband, David Woolley, lost 20 pounds by following her advice.

“A few months ago for health reasons, David quit drinking soda, quit eating sugar, I put him on a few supplements and he loses 20 pounds, just like that,” Christine, 51, told her followers in an Instagram Stories video on Thursday, February 29. “20 pounds! Do you know how hard I work to lose 20 pounds? The situation where men can lose weight quicker and easier is absolute rubbish.”

She added that the situation was “really frustrating” for her because she worked “so hard to lose that 20 pounds” amid her own fitness journey.

Christine – who married David, 60, in October 2023 – has been open about her own weight loss journey over the years. After fans noticed her slimmer figure in 2019, Christine shared her secret of how she dropped the weight.

“How did you lose your weight everyone wants to know? Looking amazing,” one person asked the TLC personality via Instagram at the time. Christine replied, “I eat for my blood type and work out.”

Another fan asked Christine where she found the information that advised her on how to eat for her blood type, though she explained she simply learned about by doing research online. “I’ve read about it for years and I just did it. And I love it!” she added.

Not only has Christine been open about her weight loss journey, but she also hasn’t been shy when it comes to gushing about her romance with David. The pair began dating following her split from Kody Brown in November 2021.

She even took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 28, to share a glimpse into the couple’s recent romantic vacation. “We were in Punta Cana last week on a trip we won and @david__woolley woke me up to go to the beach and take a photo with him of a sunrise with palm trees,” the mother of six wrote alongside a photo of her and David on the beach in the Dominican Republic.

Several fans rushed to the comments section to note how happy they looked. “Gosh I wish Christine would have found David 30 years ago,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “Awwww so sweet.” Another said that her love story with David is “a far cry from the way she used to live” with Kody, 55.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

The lovebirds have been enjoying several trips together in recent months, while David previously gushed that he adored his wife’s sense of adventure in an Instagram post shared on February 17. “I enjoy vacationing with family, and enjoy time with my soulmate too,” he wrote alongside a photo of them under a waterfall. “We have the best of times when we get dirty.”

Meanwhile, he also previously shared that traveling is one of his favorite things to do with Christine. “I always wanted a traveling partner, I never expected I’d find the whole package. I love being married to this woman!” David captioned a post featuring photos of their trip to New York City in November 2023.