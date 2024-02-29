Sister Wives star Christine Brown keeps showing fans how she’s living her best life with husband David Woolley. She rocked a pair of thigh-skimming shorts while enjoying a romantic sunrise on the couple’s latest getaway.

“We were in Punta Cana last week on a trip we won and @david__woolley woke me up to go to the beach and take a photo with him of a sunrise with palm trees,” Christine, 51, captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, February 28, from their vacation in the Dominican Republic.

The TLC star donned a pair of blue shorts with a drawstring waist and a bright pink top for the early morning snapshot as she went barefoot in the sand. Christine leaned her head onto David’s shoulder while putting her hand across his chest as they stood seaside while the sun rose behind them.

Her followers gushed over the post. “Absolutely beautiful. I can hear David now, ‘Come on baby, let’s go take a picture,'” one person wrote, while another added, “We all need a David in our lives. The world would be such a better place.”

One fan told Christine she had “the love story you deserve…” while another wrote, “You are so lucky Christine to have a good man and he is lucky to have you. Nothing else matters in life except family and you have that in spades.” One person noted, “I love that you have manifested this beautiful life for yourself!!!!!”

Christine has seen so much more of the world ever since she met travel-loving David, 59. The couple has gone on trips to England, multiple vacations to the Caribbean and cities across the U.S. It sure is a far cry from her life in a plural marriage to ex-husband Kody Brown. She announced their split in November 2021, and went on to marry David in October 2023 after a one-year romance.

David has shared how much he loves Christine’s adventurous spirit. In a February 17 Instagram post, he shared photos of the couple enjoying a muddy off-road adventure as well as cuddling under a tropical waterfall.

“I enjoy vacationing with family and enjoy time with my soulmate too. We have the best of times when we get dirty,” he captioned the snapshots.

During a November 2023 trip to New York City, David captioned a carousel of the couple’s sight-seeing photos, “I always wanted a traveling partner, I never expected I’d find the whole package. I love being married to this woman!”