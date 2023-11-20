Sister Wives star Christine Brown‘s husband, David Woolley, is letting the world know just how thrilled he is to be married to the TLC star.

“I always wanted a traveling partner, I never expected I’d find the whole package. I love being married to this woman!” David, 59, wrote in the caption of a Sunday, November 19, Instagram post showing photos of the couple’s recent trip to New York. He included the hashtags, ​”true love,” “traveling partner, “new york” “love of my life” and “my queen.”

David included a series of photo of the pair, with selfies of a visit to Central Park along with a ferry ride ​featuring the Freedom Tower in the background. Another snapshot included David and Christine, 51, looking excited while holding up delicious looking sandwiches.

Courtesy of David Woolley/Instagram

Fellow Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared her excitement, commenting, “I’m so happy you guys found each other!” Other fans added how thrilled they were for the newlyweds, with one person writing, “You two literally bring me joy by sharing your love with us. Christine took a risk and opened her heart and has shown us what great love can do. It’s everything.”

“Thanks for making her so happy! You both deserve the world together!” one fan told David, while another added, “Thank you for loving our beautiful queen and making her so much happier than she has ever been!! Do you have a friend for Janelle? Lol.”

David and Christine met up with her sister, Wendy Allred, and brother-in-law, KC Donahue, during their NYC getaway, as she shared several photos on her Instagram page of the group having dinner and taking in the sights.

Christine is getting to see much more of the world now that she’s with David. The couple took a cruise to Haiti in early November and in July, David, Christine and four of her daughters she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown toured Great Britain. The couple took her daughters Mykelti and Truely on a trip to California for spring break in March where they visited the beach as well as Disneyland.

The reality star announced her split from Kody, 54, in November 2021. Christine wrote in an Instagram post, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” adding they would still be “a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children.”

Christine revealed to fans in February 2023 that she was dating someone exclusively and made her relationship with David Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” she captioned their first selfie. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Their whirlwind romance led to an April engagement and David and Christine went on to tie the knot in a scenic outdoor ceremony in Moab, Utah, in October.