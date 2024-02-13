Christine Brown and David Woolley Give Tour of Their Airbnb

Christine Brown and David Woolley gave fans a “sneak peek” inside their Utah AirBnB before they begin welcoming guests on March 1.

The Sister Wives star, 51, began her Monday, February 12, Instagram carousel with a photo of her and David, 59, posing together in front of the snowy mountainscape near their Moab vacation rental.

In the second photo, the reality TV star showed followers the outside of the brown stucco home, which features a large moon decoration to the right of the front door.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Inside the house, the duo offers fans a fully furnished place to relax during their Utah vacation, boasting a large L-shaped couch and other warm-toned furnishings. The rental includes a full kitchen complete with a breakfast bar that seats four people.

The fourth and final picture in the tour of the home, which appears to be a one-bedroom rental, shows another living area with a second couch and a wall-mounted TV.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine concluded her post by letting fans know that she will share the link to the property, which is only 30 minutes from where the pair tied the knot, when it’s available for rental.

News of David and Christine’s vacation property together came a little more than four months after the couple’s wedding. Their special day was filmed for TLC and broadcast over two Sister Wives special episodes in January.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Despite sharing their day with reality TV audiences, the ceremony itself was intimate, with a family-only guest list.

“Our wedding party consists of our grandchildren! That’s it,” Christine told TLC ahead of the two-part wedding special. “I shared enough for 26 years, I’m not sharing the wedding platform with anyone but David and the officiant, who is David’s son-in-law.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

After the couple said “I do,” Christine took to Instagram to share photos of her and David on their wedding day, including one of their first kiss as a married couple.

“Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day,” Christine captioned her October 10, 2023, post. “I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”

In his own post-nuptials Instagram post, David called Christine “[his] unicorn” and “a keeper.”

“We’re beyond grateful to our family and friends for joining us on our absolutely amazing and incredible wedding,” David wrote at the time.

David made his Sister Wives debut on the show’s December 17, 2023, episode, a moment he admitted via Instagram that same day made him “so nervous.”

“However, I was thrilled to tell everyone that I finally found my unicorn and how much I love her,” he added under a photo of him and Christine smiling for a selfie together.