She’s still got it! After dissing the Kardashians in an explosive new interview, Shanna Moakler posted a steamy thirst trap in black lingerie, proving that she’s still a hot mama.

Shanna, 48, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 10 with the snap, including the caption, “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.” The comment section was flooded with supportive comments, many backing up the pageant alum for speaking out against the Kardashian family, who her ex Travis Barker is married in to.

“Setback where?! Always a Queen,” one supporter wrote, while another echoed, “Still killing it, my friend.” Others zoned in on the drop of Bunnie XO’s podcast “Dumb Blonde” featuring Shanna, who took the opportunity to call out the reality TV family.

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

In a series of takedowns, Shanna first and foremost said that she doesn’t “have to like that f—king family.”

“I’m tired of people s—ting on me,” the mom of three said. “There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f—king show and don’t give a f—k what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her ass.”

She didn’t stop there, and even rehashed claims that the SKIMS founder and Travis, 48, tried to hook up while he and Shanna were still together.

“[Travis and I] were working on things. I had a house in the same neighborhood, and someone anonymously texted me [his and Kim’s] conversations,” Shanna recalled in the interview. “They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k.”

Allegedly calling Kim to hash things out, Shanna continued, “I called [Kim]. We had words. And she just said to me that she didn’t like white guys. She only dated Black guys. I’m like, ‘Kim, you’ll f–k anyone to be famous.’”

Pivoting to take aim at the Blink-182 drummer’s now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian, Shanna went as far as to accuse the couple of “parental alienation.”

“Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’” Shanna said. “I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

She carried on, calling the family “disgusting,” adding of the bond she shares with kids Landon and Alabama, “I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me.”

As for the Kardashian clan, Kourtney, 44, hasn’t publicly responded to Shanna’s claims. Meanwhile Kim, 43, took to Instagram after the podcast dropped and seemingly hinted at Travis’ ex’s assessments. Posting a car selfie, Kim posed in a snakeskin jacket and wrote, “Too Glam To Give A Damn.”