Shanna Moakler slammed her ex-husband, Travis Barker, for his “womanizing” ways while simultaneously calling out Kim Kardashian and her family.

The former Playboy model, 48, took a swipe at her ex, 48, and the Kardashians-Jenners on the Wednesday, January 10, episode of Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

“He did me pretty dirty,” Shanna explained in a teaser shared by host Bunnie XO (whose real name is Bunnie DeFord). When asked if Shanna believed she and Travis were “twin flames,” the former Miss USA winner replied, “His drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction.”

The conversation quickly shifted to Travis’ new wife Kourtney Kardashian’s family, where she said she doesn’t “have to like that f—king family.”

“I’m tired of people s—ting on me,” she continued. “There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f—king show and don’t give a f—k what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her ass.”

Shanna and the Blink-182 rocker tied the knot in 2004 before calling it quits in 2008. The former couple share son Landon and daughter Alabama. She also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya, whom Travis helped raise and remains close with.

Travis then re-married Kourtney, 44, in May 2022 and Shanna has not held back her thoughts on their love connection, specifically how it has affected her relationships with her kids.

“My family is broken because of this family, and now, my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” Shanna told TMZ in May 2021, alleging that Kourtney came between herself and her kids. “I don’t care about Travis and Kourtney in any capacity whatsoever … all I care about are my children — mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward.”

Shanna emphasized that the negative situation started after her “ex started dating a certain person.”

Travis is a stepfather to Kourtney’s kids Mason, Reign and Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The musician became a father again in November 2023 with the birth of his and Kourtney’s first son, Rocky.

As for Kourtney, she previously opened up about her love for her stepchildren during a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

“I am really close to Travis’ kids,” the Poosh founder said in a solo confessional. “Travis is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”