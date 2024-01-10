Unbothered! Kim Kardashian has seemingly clapped back at brother-in-law Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who recently called out the Kardashians star and her family on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

Kim, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 10, to share a car selfie. She sported a snakeskin-print jacket and held up a fuzzy white purse as she made duck lips at the camera.

“Too Glam To Give A Damn,” Kim captioned the photo, adding a lipstick emoji.

The SKIMS founder’s post came just hours after the release of Bunnie’s podcast episode with Shanna, 48. Shanna, who was married to Travis, 48, from 2004 to 2008, alleged that her ex was a “womanizer” who cheated on her with Kim during their marriage.

“[Travis and I] were working on things. I had a house in the same neighborhood, and someone anonymously texted me [his and Kim’s] conversations,” the mom of three said in her interview. “They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k.”

After confronting Travis about the texts, Shanna said she spoke to Kim about them.

“I called [Kim],” she said. “We had words. And she just said to me that she didn’t like white guys. She only dated Black guys. I’m like, ‘Kim, you’ll f–k anyone to be famous.’”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Shanna recalled Travis hiring the KKW Beauty founder to model the women’s collection for his clothing line, which Shanna said she designed.

“I was just like, ‘Why is this girl …’ because I associated her with Paris [Hilton]. And I’m like, ‘Why is this girl on your computer?’ He’s like, ‘She’s up and coming. I just wanted to get involved and stuff.’ I knew things were getting weird,” she continued.

Shanna also spoke about Travis’ alleged affair with Paris, 42, who was Kim’s best friend at the time.

“It was like [Kim and Paris] had a ‘who can we f–k’ competition in L.A.,” she joked.

Shanna also seemed to hint at her dislike for the entire Kardashian family while dissing Kim.

“There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f–king show and don’t give a f–k what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her ass,” she said.

Shanna previously claimed in May 2021 that Travis had an affair with Kim. At the time, she told Us Weekly that she “caught them” and that’s why she ultimately filed for divorce from Travis. However, Kim denied the accusation days later, writing on her Instagram Stories that it was a “false narrative.”

“We’ve been friends for years,” Kim wrote of her and Travis’ relationship, adding that she was “so happy” for the Blink-182 drummer and sister Kourtney Kardashian, who got engaged in October that year and tied the knot in May 2022. The couple welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023.