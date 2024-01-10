Shanna Moakler doubled down on her previous claim that Travis Barker cheated on her with Kim Kardashian. The former Playboy model detailed the day she found out about the alleged affair in an interview on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

“[Travis and I] were working on things. I had a house in the same neighborhood and someone anonymously texted me [his and Kim’s] conversations,” Shanna, 48, said in the interview, which was released on Wednesday, January 10. “They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k.”

Shanna clarified that she didn’t know which sister the alleged message was referring to. In 2022, Travis, 48, married Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Before the text message debacle, the actress admitted that she was already concerned about Travis’ relationship with Kim, 43. Her suspicions came after the musician’s alleged affair with Paris Hilton, who was Kim’s best friend at the time. “It was like [Kim and Paris] had a ‘who can we f–k’ competition in L.A.,” she joked.

Travis booked Kim to model the women’s collection for his clothing line, which Shanna said she designed. “He handled the shoot, and mind you, she’s wearing the stuff that I designed,” Shanna shared. “And I was just like, ‘Why is this girl …’ because I associated her with Paris. And I’m like, ‘Why is this girl on your computer?’ He’s like, ‘She’s up and coming. I just wanted to get involved and stuff.’ I knew things were getting weird.”

Shanna said she confronted Travis with the texts and accused him of deleting them. “Then I called [Kim],” she added. “We had words. And she just said to me that she didn’t like white guys. She only dated Black guys. I’m like, ‘Kim, you’ll f–k anyone to be famous.’”

She admitted that she and Travis “never really recovered” from the situation, which led her to file for divorce in 2008. However, she said they continued living in the same house for years after the separation.

The Blink-182 drummer previously opened up about his past connection with Kim in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.

“I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling [my friend], ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f–ing hot,’” Travis wrote. “We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her [sex] tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird.”

However, he insisted that nothing physical ever happened between them. The SKIMS founder made the same declaration during an Instagram Q&A in 2021.

When a fan asked if she’d ever hooked up with Travis, Kim responded, “NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Despite Travis’ claims that he and Kim were just friends, Shanna insisted that she believed “there was a lot more going on there.” She also accused him of cheating on her with Lindsay Lohan and Kimberly Stewart. “He was living the rockstar life,” she said. “But we always came back to each other.”