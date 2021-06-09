Shanna Moakler, Tyga and More: These Are All the Sexy Celebs Who Have OnlyFans Accounts

As Beyoncé would say, “On that demon time, she might start a OnlyFans.” Celebrities are no stranger to video content and OnlyFans sure is no exception. The subscription-based site is a platform for anybody who desires to post racy and adult content for fans to view at their pleasure. Several major stars like Tyga, Shanna Moakler, Bella Thorne and many more turned to OnlyFans to make some more big bucks to add to their already famous and impressive net worths.

OnlyFans dropped in 2016 as a similar platform to Patreon, but it became a popular website for adult performers. When COVID-19 shut many businesses and rocked the world in 2020, the site saw an increase in new users, many of them A-listers. For a monthly price, fans can subscribe to stars’ channels and unlock a variety of content. Depending on the celeb, fans can gain access to NSFW photos and videos or exclusive SFW interviews and Lives.

Shanna is the latest star to join the OnlyFans community and launched her page in June 2021. Tyga wowed fans when he signed up for the platform in September 2020 while Bella broke OnlyFans’ record when she joined the site in August. The website even briefly crashed when she opened her account due to an overload of visitors on her page.

From YouTube vloggers to rappers and reality stars, these celebrities just can’t get enough of OnlyFans. Keep scrolling to see all the stars who are bringing their talents to the platform!