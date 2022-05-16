Mason’s world. Despite being a member of one of the most famous families in the world, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest son, Mason, has recently chosen to keep a low profile.

Kourtney gave birth to Mason on December 14, 2009. His arrival was featured on the season 4 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which the reality star memorably pulled out Mason while in labor. “The experience was so indescribable and life-changing, and I can’t believe he’s all mine,” the E! alum said at the time.

She further reflected on having Mason’s birth featured on the show during an October 2016 interview with Australia’s Today Extra. “Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like for a home movie. The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people because it was my child,” Kourtney shared. “I remember being so terrified to give birth because you see in movies everyone is screaming, and it was so crazy, and my experience was amazing. I just felt something in me wanted to share that with people.”

In addition to Mason, the former couple also share daughter Penelope and Reign. While Kourtney and Scott’s two younger kids are frequently included in their social media posts, Mason has made an effort to step out of the spotlight.

In May 2021, the eldest Kardashian sister reflected on Mason’s short-lived tenure on TikTok and Instagram. “Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine,” the Poosh founder told model Miranda Kerr for Vogue Paris. “Those were quickly shut down.”

The Hulu star further elaborated on why she didn’t want her eldest son on social media yet. “What kids share today, it’s there forever,” Kourtney added, noting she wasn’t too upset with Mason at the end of it all considering the circumstances. “I felt like quarantine was a big lesson, too, because I felt like it was hard for kids.”

One year earlier, Mason garnered a lot of fan interest when he started spilling some family tea on his social media accounts. On March 24, 2020, he shared on an Instagram Live video that his aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were “not back together” at the time. Since then, the pair have reconciled and welcomed their second child together.

Mason later admitted he “regrets” spilling family tea on Instagram Live and texted aunt Kim Kardashian to warn her daughter North West after she went Live on TikTok without permission in December 2021.

“I don’t wanna disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do the Lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” he wrote to Kim in a text message at the time.

In addition to no longer posting on social media, Mason is rarely seen out and about with his family. Keep reading to see some of his rare recent photos.