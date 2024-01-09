Shanna Moakler has accused her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, of familial isolation in her latest stab at the famous brood.

​​“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there,” Shanna, 48, explained on the Wednesday, January 10, episode of Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast. “Where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad.’”

The former Playboy model felt that her ex, 48, and the Hulu personality, 44, were trying to one-up her as a parent and she couldn’t compete with their lavish lifestyle.

“I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here,” she continued in a teaser shared on TikTok by host Bunnie XO. “You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

The Meet the Barkers alum then called the Kardashian-Jenner clan “disgusting” before adding, “I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me.” Shanna’s latest takedown follows similar comments made on the podcast, where she said she doesn’t “have to like that f—king family.”

“I’m tired of people s—ting on me,” Shanna said in the episode. “There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f—king show and don’t give a f—k what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her ass.”

The former Miss New York winner admitted that her two kids Alabama and Landon — whom she shares with the Blink-182 rocker — were “enamored” by the famous family once their father started dating the Poosh founder.

“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do,” Shanna described. “They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff.”

She continued, “I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like, Travis’. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.”

Shanna and Travis tied the knot in 2004 before calling it quits in 2008. Apart from their two children, she also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya, whom Travis helped raise and remains close with.

Travis then remarried Kourtney in May 2022 and is a stepfather to Kourtney’s kids Mason, Reign and Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The “All The Small Things” singer became a father again in November 2023 with the birth of his and Kourtney’s first child, Rocky.