How Much Money Does Travis Barker Have? The Drummer's Net Worth

While Travis Barker is known for his early ties to pop-punk legends Blink-182, that isn’t the only way the drummer makes money. Despite being known for his talents on the percussions, he’s also an actor, writer and fashion designer.

What Is Travis Barker’s Net Worth?

Travis Barker is worth an estimated $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Travis Barker Make Money?

The talented drummer started his career as a part of the ska-punk band, Aquabats, who toured with Blink-182 in 1996. After Blink-182’s original drummer, Scott Raynor, left the group, the California native joined the band in 1998.

Since merging with the iconic rock assemble, Travis has released five albums with the band: 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, 2003’s Blink-182, 2011’s Neighborhoods, 2016’s California, and 2019’s Nine.

Apart from making music with Blink-182, he has performed with the rap group Transplants and also played alongside founding member Rancid’s Tim Armstrong for four of the band’s albums. Travis also released his own solo record titled Give the Drummer Some in 2011.

After building his music empire, the “Dammit” artist released his memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums, in 2015.

Travis Barker Is Also a Fashion Designer

Travis is the founder of the successful clothing line, Famous Stars and Strap, which grew popularity in the early in the early 2000s. The brand featured successful collaborations with heavy hitters, Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey and continues to be a staple in the alternative style.

What Movies and TV Shows Has Travis Barker Been On?

Similar to his famous wife, Kourtney Kardashian, he has appeared in various shows over the years. The dad of two starred in his own MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler and their two kids, son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker in 2005. The show ran for two seasons before being canceled in 2006.

The successful artist has also appeared in several movies and TV shows over the years, including The Simpsons, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and American Pie.

Does Travis Barker Own Real Estate?

The “All the Small Things” percussionist started off his real estate portfolio by purchasing a tract house in Lake Elsinore, California, for $480,000 in 2004. Three years later, Travis purchased a $9.5 million mansion in Calabasas. In 2010, he bought two properties: a $1.5 million home in Bel Air and a $1.3 million Rancho Cucamonga house.

In 2014, the well-known performer paid $4 million for a 4-bedroom home in Cheviot Hills. In 2017, he purchased a 7,200-square-foot mansion in Calabasas for $2.8 million. The same year, he sold the Cheviot Hills home for $4.5 million. In 2019, he put his second Calabasas home up to rent for $27,500 per month.