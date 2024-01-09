Shanna Moakler is opening up about why she and ex-husband Travis Barker split.

“I was with him for the first, like, three to four weeks in Atlanta, and then we took a tour bus back from Atlanta to the burn center in Los Angeles,” Shanna, 48, said in a teaser for her upcoming appearance on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, which was shared via TikTok on Monday, January 8. “This is where it went bad.”

While she didn’t exactly state the time period she was speaking about, Shanna was seemingly recalling when Travis, 48, was recovering from his near-fatal plane crash in 2008. “Shanna breaks down in tears talking about what finally broke her heart with Travis,” text read over the video.

The former couple tied the knot in 2004, while fans got a glimpse into their relationship during their MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers. They share kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, as well as Shanna’s daughter Atiana, 24, from her past relationship with Oscar de la Hoya.

The Blink-182 drummer filed for divorce in 2006. However, he and Shanna reconciled both before and after their divorce was finalized in 2008.

“I’ve never shared this with anyone before, so it’s kind of crazy,” the model said during the podcast, which will be released on Wednesday, January 10. “I got his computer. And we were doing it so the kids could FaceTime him, because mind you, the kids hadn’t seen their dad now for almost a month and a half.”

Shanna claimed that she found suspicious emails with other women on Travis’ computer, which led to their final split. “When I was setting up his computer and he FaceTimed with the kids, he was getting a blood transfusion, and I looked in his email, and I saw all of the emails from all of the women,” she recalled.

“[The other women] didn’t bother as much as when he went to TMZ and he wrote a comment,” Shanna continued. “You write a comment and then [TMZ] will email you a link, and you have to click on the link to approve the comment. And I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a s–tty mother I was, what a terrible person I was.”

The Rhode Island native tearfully said she “couldn’t f–king believe that he was the one behind some of those comments.” Shanna continued, “I left the hospital and I went home and I cried in my mother’s arms for hours.”

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The details about the end of their relationship aren’t the only bombshells Shanna revealed during the podcast. In another teaser clip, Shanna accused Travis and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, of “parental alienation.”

She added that she can’t compete with the lavish lifestyle Travis and Kourtney, 44, have been able to provide for their kids.

“I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here,” the former Playboy model continued. “You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”