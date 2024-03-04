Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife introduced fans to three new couples, the Salahuddins, the Sherwoods and the Ryans. Becky and Justin Ryan are looking to add a third member into their marriage, but TLC viewers already want to know more about the couple and if they are still together today.

Who Are Seeking Sister Wife’s Becky and Justin Ryan?

Becky and Justin are a married couple from Texas. The pair have been married for 26 years and share six children.

Becky works as a medical device sales representative after spending years in the car industry.

“Professional and confident Internet Director with the right attitude. Consistent success in meeting or exceeding targets and goals set. Motivated and driven by building client relationships and generating new business,” her LinkedIn profile reads. “Experienced in working with customers across all industries including: finance, retail and food service to drive business. I pride myself on my communication skills and ability to build strong rapport which can lead to long term customer loyalty and new business opportunities.”

While the couple is new to reality TV, this is not their first time in the public eye. During the 2022 governor election in Texas, Justin attempted to run as an Independent. However, it appears his campaign never got off the ground as he did not appear on the ballot for the general election that November, seemingly confirming he either withdrew or was disqualified.

In June 2023, they became grandparents when daughter Nancy welcomed a baby girl named Naomi.

Becky shared a series of loved-up selfies with her husband in October 2023 with the caption, “Enjoying a nice relaxing time at our favorite hot springs with the kids! Wish the rest were here too!”

Are Seeking Sister Wife’s Becky and Justin Ryan Still Together?

Based on social media activity, it appears Becky and Justin are still together today. While little is known about the Texas-based family, it seems Becky and Justin enjoy spending quality time together at the gym.

“First Sunday morning off in several weeks!! Time to grind at the gym!” she captioned a November 2023 snap.

Do Becky and Justin Ryan Have a Sister Wife?

“Polygamy is a man having more than one wife,” Becky said in the season 5 trailer, before asking a woman if she would “be interested” in dating her husband. Justin and Becky meet and begin courting a woman named Yary, though she may not be comfortable with their lifestyle.

When Does Season 5 of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Premiere?

Seeking Sister Wife season 5 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC beginning March 4.