When TLC’s hit reality TV series Seeking Sister Wife returns for season 4 on Monday, June 6, fans are going to realize that one of the reality TV series’ most controversial couples will not appear: the Snowdens. But why won’t Dimitri Snowden and wife Ashley Snowden be on the show? Keep scrolling below to find out about the drama that went down after cameras stopped rolling for season 3.

Who Are Ashley and Dimitri Snowden?

When the couple made their debut on season 1 of Seeking Sister Wife, they had been spiritually but not legally married for nine years and shared three children together: Canaria Snowden, Armonío Snowden, and Nenúfar Snowden. The couple immediately stirred up controversy because unlike their fellow polygamist families on the series, they were not involved in a plural lifestyle for religious reasons.

They were interested in living polygamy due to their spiritual beliefs and they shared their journey as they courted a potential sister wife named Joselyn. However, even though Ashley was ready to share her husband with another woman, the Snowdens had one rule: Dimitri was not allowed to be physically intimate with their potential sister wife until there was a commitment through marriage.

Dimitri and Joselyn broke the rule and hooked up after their first date. Since Ashley felt she could no longer trust Joselyn, she and Dimitri ended their courtship.

Why Did Vanessa Leave the Snowdens?

On season 2, it seems Ashley and Dimitri had met their match in Vanessa Cobbs. After a full courtship and engagement, Vanessa, Dimitri and Ashley participated in a beautiful spiritual wedding ceremony that aired on season 2. While it seemed like it would have been happily ever after for the polygamist and his two wives, Vanessa revealed that she broke up with Dimitri after the season 2 tell-all and explained the reason for the split.

“I love Ashley, Dimitri and the children so much, and will continue to do so always. However, my love and commitment to them overshadowed my love and commitment to myself. I was not being truly honest with myself until recently,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2019. “I was ignoring my inner guidance which was telling me that I do not belong with them in the capacity that they need me to. I now know that just because you love someone (or a family), does not necessarily mean that you are meant to be with them. Sometimes their long-established dynamic is not aligned with your own personal growth and path forward.”

Why Did Tayler Leave the Snowdens?

When Dimitri and Ashley returned on season 3, they were welcoming two new sister wives into their family: Tayler Middleton and Christeline “Chrissy” Petersen. The family welcomed Tayler and Chrissy, as well as Chrissy’s two kids, into their home for a visit which turned into an extended stay when the coronavirus pandemic hit a peak in March 2020.

Since Dimitri’s work was being affected by the non-essential business closures, the family decided that it would be best for Dimitri and Tayler to work “odds and ends” jobs while Chrissy and Ashley stayed home to care for the children. Several weeks into the lockdown, Tayler left the Snowden home in California to visit her family in Dallas — but she never returned.

Six weeks after she left, during which she had no communication with either of the Snowdens, Tayler joined a video call with Dimitri where they ended their relationship on camera.

Why Did Chrissy and Dimitri Break Up?

Despite Dimitri’s split from Tayler, it seemed his relationship with Chrissy progressed without any drama — so much that he proposed to her and they legally tied the knot shortly after.

However, it seems the stress of the pandemic also caused issues in his relationship with the South Africa native and they split. In Touch confirmed that Dimitri filed for divorce from Chrissy in May 2021. According to court docs obtained by In Touch, they were declared legally single in March 2022 amid the ongoing process. Their divorce has yet to be finalized.

Are Dimitri and Ashley Still Together?

Ashley and Dimitri found themselves alone in their plural marriage once again in 2021. However, it seems all of the drama surrounding their breakup with Tayler, Chrissy and the pandemic took its toll on Ashley and Dimitri’s relationship. After months of speculation, Ashley confirmed that she and Dimitri have split.

“My truth, because misinformation is harmful: I’m single and grateful for life ✨,” Ashley wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in July 2021. “With that said, I’d like to share some tips that may make this world a kinder place for everyone, especially people who are experiencing trauma: Refrain from asking personal questions of people you don’t know, personally. If someone hasn’t shared personal info, chances are they don’t want to talk about it yet, or ever. And that’s ok! You will survive, but you have no idea how hard they may be trying to survive.”

She continued, “If you’re genuinely concerned for someone’s well being, or feel they may be exhibiting abnormal behavior, approach them PRIVATELY or ask someone you know they are close to for help. If you can’t approach them privately, 9x out of 10, it’s none of your business. That may sound harsh, but it’s more harsh to harass people for info you think they owe you because YOU are curious, when it has nothing to do with you.”

“So many people are moving through heavy things; there’s compassion in waiting to be invited into someone’s world. I know some of you have sensed shifts, or maybe you simply enjoy a good scandal. I’m deeply moved by the DMs, check-ins, words of encouragement, and shared experiences I receive daily,” Ashley added. “To those who miss or refuse social cues, let’s normalize pausing and allowing folx to share personal stuff if THEY choose. That’s kindness. To the ‘you’re a celebrity so you signed up for this’ crowd: that’s an outdated excuse to harass & insult people you don’t know. Cyber bullying is harmful.”

She went on, “It also lets me know that you, too, may be hurting, and I have compassion for that even if it’s not reciprocal. We are all human, trying to figure life out. I’m no different. I condemn the slander against me as malicious, and I don’t support the slandering of others, ever. It’s cool if you don’t like me, that’s life. However, there’s power in redirecting energy to things you do like. Unfollowing is an undervalued tool for a peaceful life.”

"Blocking or restricting accounts are dope features, too. I now get joy in allowing folx to watch me rise above⛈????????" she concluded. "Seriously though? Just be kind, y'all. My love to everyone, especially those growing through some heavy things????

#realtalk.”