Tayler Middleton considered joining Dimitri and Ashley Snowden’s family while making her reality TV debut in season 3 of Seeking Sister Wife, but that came with some unexpected hardships along the way.

In an April 2021 episode, Tayler was preparing to leave after her visit with the Snowdens and found herself enjoying spending time with them so much that she considered relocating and moving in. Dimitri and Ashley were surprised that Tayler wanted to “stay” and later spoke about the idea with their other new love interest, Christeline Petersen, who gave her seal of approval.

TLC

On the show, Tayler said she sensed the “apprehension” from Dimitri and Ashley as well. “I think it’s definitely important for us to find someone who’s here for the long-term,” Ashley said about their relationship hopes in a confessional.

After getting to know each other on a more personal level, Tayler impressed Dimitri and Ashley by fitting in with their brood. They both agreed it was a “go” on having her around. Ashley said that Tayler could be another great parental figure to their kids.

While speaking to her mom about their romantic arrangement, Tayler did get some pushback because her mom hoped it was just a “phase” in her life.

Though things seemed to be going well on the series, judging by Tayler’s social media activity, it doesn’t seem like she and the Snowdens are still together now.

Courtesy Tayler Middleton/Instagram

On the show, Dimitri also reflected on he and Ashley’s split from ex Vanessa Cobbs and how he felt it was “sudden.” The pair said they foresaw a long future with Vanessa and were disappointed their relationship didn’t work out in the end.

In 2019, Vanessa issued a statement about her decision to leave the reality family and explained she thought it over before moving forward.

“After some deep soul searching, I have decided to part ways with the Snowdens,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My love and commitment to them overshadowed my love and commitment to them overshadowed my love and commitment to myself. I was not being truly honest with myself until recently. I was ignoring my inner guidance which was telling me that I do not belong with them in the capacity that they need me to. I now know that just because you love someone (or a family), does not necessarily mean that you are meant to be with them. Sometimes their long-established dynamic is not aligned with your own personal growth.”