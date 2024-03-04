Seeking Sister Wife returns for season 5 on March 4, 2024, introducing new couples Becky and Justin Ryan, Ashley and Shane Sherwood and Nailah and Naeem Salahuddin. Meanwhile, the Merrifield and the Davis families return to add newcomers to their relationships. Who are Nailah and Naeem, and are they still together?

Who Are Nailah and Naeem Salahuddin?

TLC has shared very little information about Nailah and Naeem, who hail from Pennsylvania. However, Naeem appears to work as a security officer for American Dream, according to his LinkedIn page. The couple seemingly has a teenage daughter and six other children, as seen in a March 2023 birthday tribute post on Nailah’s Facebook page.

“She’s our super clingy, full of light and positivity, giving, kind, creative, extremely smart and compassionate youngest of seven! We love you, baby girl!” she wrote in the caption.

In a preview for season 5 shared by TLC’s Instagram in February 2024, Nailah and Naeem chatted with a woman at a bar while they played a game of pool. However, this seemed to bring on some jealousy for Nailah.

“Every time we’re dating a woman, I see a glow in him that I don’t see when we’re not,” Nailah said in a joint confessional.

“Of course, you gotta worry about jealousy,” Naeem added.

In the premiere, Nailah and Naeem will “reveal a big secret” to Naeem’s mother, according to the episode’s description. Elsewhere in the season, it seems Naeem’s mom will disapprove of their choices.

Are Seeking Sister Wife’s The Salahuddins Still Together?

It’s unclear if Nailah and Naeem are still together as of March 2024. Fans will have to tune into Seeking Sister Wife on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET to see how their relationship and their search for another wife unfolds.

Who Else Is in ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 5?

In addition to Nailah and Naeem, couple Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield will return to give dating another try after their relationship with Roberta came to a heartbreaking end in season 4. However, Dannielle seems hesitant to bring another woman into the relationship. Meanwhile, Nick Davis is considering adding a fourth wife to his family, but wives Jennifer, April and Danielle aren’t sure that it’s a good idea.

Becky and Justin Ryan are also making their debut in season 5, with a goal of adding another wife to the family after 26 years of marriage. But will this big change become too much of a challenge for the couple?

Finally, Shane and Ashley Sherwood join the cast of Seeking Sister Wife season 5. The couple are expecting their first child and hoping to find another wife for Shane to marry. Unfortunately, they will face some rejections along the way.