Courtesy of Sammi Giancola/Instagram

Never say never? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola “liked” a fan’s comment asking her to return to Jersey Shore.

After sharing a TikTok on Tuesday, July 20, in promotion of her Sweetheart Coast boutique in Ocean City, New Jersey, the reality TV alum, 34, began interacting with fans. “Please make a surprise on Jersey Shore. Come back, we miss you, Sam,” one person wrote, along with eight red heart emojis.

Although Sammi didn’t reply to the comment, she did give it a “like.” That said, the William Paterson University alum also “liked” a reply to that comment that read, “No. She’s happy without them.”

Sammi appeared on the original Jersey Shore series from 2009 to 2012. During her time on the show, she and costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were in an on-and-off relationship. Sammi and Ronnie, 35, proceeded to date once Jersey Shore wrapped before ultimately calling it quits for good in 2016.

As viewers may recall, Sammi and Ronnie’s relationship was a huge plot point on the show. However, a large portion of their interactions involved heated arguments, crying, accusations of infidelity and more. When it came time to decide if she wanted to join the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi released a statement via Instagram.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” she wrote in March 2018, referring to her romance with Christian Biscardi.

Courtesy Sammi Giancola/Instagram

“I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” Sammi added, seemingly calling out Ron. “It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me.”

By March 2019, Sammi and Christian, 31, announced their engagement. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to postpone their March 2020 nuptials. However, it appears as though they’ve split since then. The possible exes have removed all evidence of each other on social media and according to an eyewitness at the Sweetheart Coast opening in June, Sammi was “clearly hiding” her left hand and not wearing a ring.