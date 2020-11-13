Returning the love! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola left an endearing comment on new photos of her former costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi with her 18-month-old son Angelo, leading fans to beg for a “reunion” ASAP.

Per usual, Snooki, 32, kept it real in her caption after a fun night with some of her closest pals. “When you’re hungover but still have to be a mom post. S–t. #ImAGoodPerson. Poor Angelo. I look dead,” the mom of three quipped alongside two pics of her bundled up in a blanket while next to her son in his playpen.

Courtesy Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi/Instagram

“Aww,” Sammi, 33, replied in a rare comment with smiling and heart emojis. Their fellow castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who is also a mother of her two children, Greyson and Meilani, responded with weary-faced emojis, adding, “I feel this.”

Fans are loving to see the MTV personalities interacting on social media, especially after Snooki, JWoww and Deena Cortese told In Touch exclusively they “drifted apart” from the Sweetheart Styles creator following her six-season run on the original series.

Courtesy Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi/Instagram

“We haven’t spoken to her in a while,” Deena, 33, revealed in April. “She came to my baby shower and she met [my son] CJ and then we kind of lost touch.” JWoww, 34, said they will always “love” Sammi and revealed they would gladly be present for her nuptials to Christian Biscardi, only if the brunette beauty wanted.

Even though they both have their own lives after leaving the Jersey Shore franchise, Snooki did cheer on Sammi after seeing a recent photo of the former TV personality modeling a look from designer Karen Sabag on November 10. Snooki rooted for the stunner in the comments of her IG post, writing, “Get it, gurlllll.”

The Snooki Shop founder, who is still happily married to husband Jionni LaValle after meeting in 2010, previously raved over Sammi’s boots in another shot.

Courtesy of Sammi Giancola/Instagram

Similar to Snooki, Sammi has come a long way after announcing that she would not be appearing on the reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in March 2018.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. “I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations … I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me!”

Snooki also revealed her plans to retire from the show in December 2019, but we’re still holding out hope for a reunion with all of the OGs one day!