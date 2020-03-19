Long time, no see! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola took to Instagram to gush over former costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s daughter, Giovanna, on Wednesday, March 18.

“Awww!” Sammi, 33, commented on a TikTok of Snooki, 32, and her 5-year-old. “Welp, to TikTok and Chris,” the mom of three captioned the video.

In the comments, fans were elated to see that the former reality stars are in touch. “So sweet,” one user replied to Sammi with a sparkling heart. “Sammi!!!! love [you],” another added, while a third chimed in, “Miss you on [Jersey Shore], Sammi!”

Sam and Nicole have been estranged since Sammi announced she would not be returning for the show’s spin off, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in 2018. She broke the news on Instagram, telling her followers she wanted to avoid “potentially toxic situations.”

The meatball later announced her exit from the franchise in December 2019. “I just can’t do it anymore,” she said on her podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey.”

“Literally, leaving my kids to film is really hard on me. I tried to quit every single day,” she explained. “I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Following Snooki’s announcement, there was some talk about Sammi returning to the show to fill her space. “I said this in the beginning — like, years ago — that [Sammi] should return, but she’s living her best life,” cast member Angelina Pavarnick told Us Weekly on December 16. “She’s getting married soon — good for her,” she said, adding, “She looks so amazing.”

As Sammi prepares to tie the knot to fiancé Christian Biscardi, there is no telling who will score a wedding invite. “I don’t know who [Sammi]’s inviting to the wedding,” Angelina said. “I don’t know if it’s right now. I don’t know if it’s this year. I think it’s next year, so I don’t know.” Although her guest list is still up in the air, we have a feeling Snooki made the cut.