The ~Sweetest~ Cast! ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Can’t Stop Raving Over Sammi Giancola’s Stunning Photos

An OG member! Even though Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s time on Jersey Shore is over, several of her former castmates have continued to show love on her photos.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her ex-husband, Roger Mathews, have each left thoughtful comments on her stunning selfies, proving she’ll always be a part of the family — even if it’s from a distance.

Sammi appeared on the first six seasons of the hit MTV reality show and decided to walk away from the franchise after meeting her love, Christian Biscardi.

She announced the news about her exit in a statement on Instagram ahead of the highly anticipated revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” the brunette beauty wrote in March 2018. “I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” she added.

In the wake of her public split from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, several fans understood her decision and supported her choice to not return.

Since then, the TV personality has seen her former castmates every so often, but Snooki, JWoww and Deena Cortese revealed they “drifted apart.”

“We haven’t spoken to her in awhile,” Deena told In Touch exclusively in April. “She came to my baby shower and she met CJ and then we kind of lost touch.” Snooki said they “invite” her to events and would love to have her around anytime. “We do still love her,” JWoww sweetly chimed in.

The ladies said they’re not sure if they will get an invite to her upcoming nuptials, but they couldn’t be happier for her either way.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sammi and Christian were forced to push back their wedding a bit longer, but luckily, she did get all pampered for a “fun” photo shoot in May. The star was “down to earth” and a pleasure to work with, her makeup artist Drita Pali told In Touch exclusively about their collaboration.

