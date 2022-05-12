Throwing shade? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola “liked” a comment from a fan that said she’s the “best looking” cast member from Jersey Shore.

Sammi, 35, took to TikTok on Friday, May 6, to share a video that showed her sitting in a car as she lip-synched along to Justin Bieber’s “I Feel Funny.” Numerous fans rushed to the comments section to compliment her appearance, with one person writing, “The fact that she’s the best looking from the show … no work done and so natural.”

She seemed to throw shade at her former costars by “liking” the comment. The ex-TV personality also “liked” comments that called her “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

While Sammi hasn’t appeared on the MTV show since the original run ended in 2012, the former reality star can’t seem to escape her association with the show. In January 2022, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino exclusively told In Touch that he was shocked Sammi hasn’t appeared on the spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation following the absence of her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“I’m definitely surprised that [Sammi] hasn’t come back yet, especially since Ron is absent. You know, just all of our lives have matured and moved on,” Mike, 39, said at the time. “Instead of documenting us in her twenties, it’s documenting us in her thirties.”

“I don’t know if she’s gonna surprise us in the future,” Mike added, alluding to the fact that previous cast members, such as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, have made surprise returns to the show. “You never know. I don’t see why she hasn’t yet come back.”

Ronnie, 36, and Sammi’s tumultuous relationship was a major plot point on Jersey Shore during its run from 2009 to 2012, while it is still discussed on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The pair constantly fought and sometimes got physical with each other. Ronnie even threw a bed that Sammi was standing on during one heated argument.

Both Sam and Ronnie have moved on from their rocky romance. The Sweetheart Styles owner has been dating Justin May following her split from former fiancé Christian Biscardi. Meanwhile, Ronnie welcomed a daughter, Ariana Sky Magro, with ex-girlfriend ​​Jen Harley in April 2018 and is currently engaged to Saffire Matos.

Before Ronnie got down on one knee, he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence dispute in April 2021. He was later released on a $100,000 bond, according to his attorneys Scott E. Lemon and Leonard Levine.