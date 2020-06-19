He struck gold, and he knows it! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s fiancé, Christian Biscardi, admitted he is so fortunate to be able to spend the rest of his life with the Jersey Shore alum.

“I am very lucky,” the 30-year-old wrote on a photo from the brunette beauty’s bridal themed photo shoot on Thursday, June 18. “And you have great eyebrows.”

Courtesy of Sammi Sweetheart/Instagram

This isn’t the first Christian has gushed over the former MTV personality, 33, on social media. On June 5, the businessman shared an adorable selfie of the couple and called Sammi his “best friend” in the caption.

That same day, the owner of Sweetheart Styles posted a beachside photo of the pair with the words, “#FBF [heart emoji] @_biscardi [heart emoji] I love you.” She is clearly blissfully in love with her hubby-to-be.

Although the duo was planning to tie the knot in spring 2020, they had to postpone their wedding until September due to the coronavirus pandemic, Us Weekly confirmed in April. While they had to reschedule their special day, Sam and Christian are doing their best to stay positive and are focusing on their health and fitness.

The bride-to-be has been planning her wedding since Christian got down on one knee in March 2019. The lovebirds first started dating in 2017, and after two years together, they decided to head to the alter.

While the bride and groom are busy focusing on their wedding, Sam’s former castmates aren’t sure they made the cut on her guest list. “I think it’s happening soon. We haven’t gotten anything,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told In Touch exclusively on April 8. “We would have loved to [go].”

Deena Cortese revealed the former roomies “drifted apart” and unfortunately “lost touch” with their old pal. The YouTuber’s relationship with the Jersey Shore cast started to fall off after she opted out of returning for the show’s spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in 2018. At the time, Sammi said she wanted to avoid “potentially toxic situations.”

Regardless of the commotion around their wedding day, Sam and Christian were definitely meant for one another.