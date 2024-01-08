Sexual Abuse Allegations

One of the most shocking revelations in the docuseries didn’t have to do with Dee Dee at all.

Gypsy opened up about a time when she and her mom were living with her grandfather Claude and his wife, Laura. She alleged that Claude “sexually abused” her multiple times in a closet and in the shack behind the house.

“He would perform sexual acts on me,” Gypsy claimed. “He would make me touch him. He would touch me. At 9, I don’t think that I knew that was wrong. But then my grandfather told me not to tell anyone.” She also said that she was finally coming forward with the accusations because she thought it would be “therapeutic” for her.

Claude denied the allegations and said that Gypsy was the one who tried to come onto him. “She would try to touch me and I said, ‘No, don’t do that,’” he claimed. “She was the one that was trying to touch me and I said, ‘No.’ She started that when she was about 4 years old.”

Gypsy was floored by her grandfather’s allegation. “There is no part of me that questions if this happened or not,” she insisted. “This 100 percent happened. He can take it to his grave if he wants, but the one person who’s not going to visit him at his grave is me.”