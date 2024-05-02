Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are getting serious once again. In a new interview, Gypsy opened up about where things stand with the man she considers her “soulmate.”

“He is actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me,” Gypsy, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 1. Ken, 31, currently lives in Texas and the two reconnected following Gypsy’s split from husband Ryan Anderson, whom she filed for divorce from in April.

“I’ve always said Ken was my soulmate,” the former prison inmate admitted. “But I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself. I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy. We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, [are] hopeful for what the future has.”

The Louisiana native said she has a “close connection” with Ken, which was “essential” when they reconciled. “We’re just hopeful for what our future has in store,” she gushed. “You know, I know that I’m going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life.”

Gypsy and Ken first connected while she was serving a prison sentence for her involvement in her mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s 2015 murder. They got engaged in 2018 and broke up the following year. In July 2022, Gypsy married Ryan, 37, while she was still behind bars. Upon her prison release in December 2023, she and Ryan moved in together and began planning for the future. However, in March, they separated.

Just days later, Gypsy and Ken first sparked rumors that they were rekindling their relationship when they got matching tattoos together. Following the outing, they were photographed holding hands that same week. On Tuesday, April 30, Gypsy confirmed that she and Ken were officially back together.

“We realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she told TMZ. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported in April that Ryan blames Ken for why his marriage to Gypsy didn’t work out. A source told the outlet that Ken reached out to Gypsy’s stepmother in January in hopes of clearing the air with his ex after watching the docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose. He reportedly insisted he had no intentions of breaking up Gypsy’s marriage, but the source revealed that Ryan didn’t believe those claims.

Ryan broke his silence about the situation on April 6 and explained that fans will learn more when Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup airs on Lifetime beginning June 3. “I want to thank everybody for the support,” Ryan said. “It’s been great. I’m just living my life, guys, but you all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So, stay tuned for that.”