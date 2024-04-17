Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, reportedly blames her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, for their split.

Following Gypsy’s release from prison in December 2023, a source told TMZ that her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, received a call from Ken, 31, in January. The insider explained that he reached out around the time Lifetime premiered the docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and he wanted to clear the air.

Ken reportedly told Kristy that he hoped to explain why he broke up with Gypsy, 32, back in 2019 after they got engaged in 2018. The source claimed that Ken wasn’t comfortable with Gypsy’s newfound fame, adding that he wanted to give her space as she got used to her life outside of prison.

While the insider said that Ken revealed he was single on the call, he insisted he wasn’t trying to break up Gypsy and Ryan, 37, who tied the knot in July 2022. However, sources told the outlet that Ryan doesn’t believe Ken’s claims and believes he reached out to Kristy to rekindle his romance with Gypsy.

The insider added that Ryan believes he and Gypsy only started experiencing problems when she reconnected with her ex, adding that Ken was responsible for her decision to file for divorce.

Three months after her prison release, Gypsy revealed her split from Ryan on March 28. “People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote via her private Facebook page, per People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Just days after she announced their split, Gypsy reunited with Ken to get matching husky tattoos on April 1. Their public outing continued on April 3 when In Touch exclusively obtained photos of the duo spending time together outside her home. Gypsy and Ken then stepped out again during an outing to Dollar General on April 4.

Ryan eventually broke his silence regarding the breakup on April 6, insisting that fans will learn more about the end of their marriage in Lifetime’s upcoming Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up docuseries.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

“I want to thank everybody for the support. It’s been great. I’m just living my life, guys, but you all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So, stay tuned for that,” he explained in a TikTok video. “I will post more eventually.”

Gypsy filed for divorce on April 8, according to court records viewed by In Touch at the time. The Louisiana native also filed for a temporary restraining order against Ryan amid the split.

Another insider previously revealed to In Touch that Gypsy and Ryan “both realized they’d made a mistake getting married,” adding that “it was too much too soon.”

The former couple connected when Ryan wrote Gypsy a letter when she was in prison, where she was serving time for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. While his letters were initially comforting, their relationship was “too much of a struggle in the real world.”