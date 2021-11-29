90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Rosemarie “Rose” Vega has been chasing her dreams and enjoying life in her native Philippines following a tumultuous split from ex Ed “Big Ed” Brown. The season 4 couple parted ways in 2020, and he has since gone on to announce his engagement to Elizabeth “Liz” Woods after they previously broke up during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. Find out what Rose has been doing for work, if she has been dating and more, below.

What Is Rose’s Job?

The TLC personality has expanded her resume quite a bit after making her reality TV debut. These days, Rose makes ends meet with modeling gigs, social media opportunities and by sharing personal videos with fans on Cameo. She also sells her own merchandise and has a growing YouTube channel with more than 700,000 subscribers in addition to a new storefront named after her son, Prince.

“THIS IS IT! Opening a new chapter in my life as I start my new store in my hometown. Posting my vlog soon!” Rose announced in her Instagram caption on October 1. “Can’t wait to share it with you all. Never stop dreaming!!”

Does She Want to Move to the U.S.?

“Rose, will you ever come to the United States? Love from New York!” one fan asked the mom of one during a Q&A in early November.

Rose teased that she would return to America only if she had plans for a vacation. “Maybe to visit! But my life is here [in the Philippines] and I’m happy,” she shared.

When Did Big Ed Get Engaged to Liz?

Ed confirmed his engagement to off-again, on-again girlfriend Liz on November 10, shortly after the couple rekindled their romance following a brief split.

“Back together on Saturday, engaged on Sunday!” his bride-to-be told People about their reconciliation and plans to marry.

What Has Rose Said About Her Love Life Post-Split?

Rose revealed that even after things didn’t work out with Ed in the end, she is open to dating another man from the United States. The former couple’s 25-year age gap and different views on kids were a source of contention prior to their split, however, she seemingly didn’t think their cultural differences were too much to bear.

“Will date whoever can love me and Prince,” the reality star shared when a fan questioned if she would consider dating another suitor from America in the same Q&A.

When another asked how she is single, Rose left it open to interpretation, replying, “Hmmm. Happy right now.”