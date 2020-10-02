A trip to the salon! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rosemarie “Rose” Vega flaunted her hair makeover in new photos she posted via Instagram on Friday, October 2. The season 4 star unveiled her fresh color, opting for a rose gold hue.

Rose, 24, previously made her reality TV debut with dark brown hair, but fans are loving that she switched it up following her split from Ed Brown.

“When it comes to hair, I have always been so wary and cautious. I want my hair long but still smooth, silky and bouncy. And I am super glad that @biancafestejohub did what I wanted,” the TLC alum wrote in her caption. “I can now say that I am ready for my daily errands without thinking a lot about my long hair.”

After taking a gander at her new look, several commenters complimented the mom of one. “OK Rose, come through hair!!!” a social media user wrote. “Gorgeous! Prince is so lucky to have a mommy like you!!” another replied.

Rose has been sharing new content on her Instagram page and YouTube channel ever since she parted ways with Ed (a.k.a. Big Ed) on the May 10 episode.

Their breakup started after the Philippines native talked about her hopes to have another child in the future. She revealed how happy it would make her to give her son, Prince, a sibling someday, but Ed, 55, wasn’t on the same page.

Courtesy of Ed Brown/Instagram

“I want to be honest with you and tell you that I’ve raised a daughter. She’s 29 … it was a wonderful experience, but having more kids is not something that I want,” Ed told Rose, which confused her because he had never mentioned it before.

“I should have been more truthful. I apologize. I should’ve said I don’t want more kids, but I wanted to get to know you,” he told Rose. “I wanted [you] to get to know me to make sure we are compatible,” the TV personality further explained.

Despite their decision to part ways, it seems to have worked out for the best. Ed has been doing Cameos for his fans and just launched a Fall Collection with more gear inspired from his reality show appearances.

Meanwhile, Rose was confident she would meet her “true king in the future.”