Feeling her best! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rosemarie “Rose” Vega put her Ed Brown relationship woes behind her and enjoyed some fun in the sun. Taking to Instagram on June 1, the TLC alum flaunted her toned abs while taking a dip in the pool wearing a “wanderlust” top and black bottoms.

“Your beauty is defined by you and not by others,” she captioned one snap. The 23-year-old stunned as she posed and gazed seductively into the camera.

Courtesy of Rose Vega/Instagram

“Life is too short to never appreciate the beauty of your surroundings,” the TV personality wrote in her second caption. In the pic, she looks up to the bright blue sky with her hair flowing in the water, giving a glimpse at her neck tattoo.

Rose doesn’t appear to be fazed following her breakup with her man better known as “Big Ed.” On the May 10 episode, she dumped him after they got into a dispute because of their different opinions on having kids together.

The Philippines native was eager to give her 4-year-old son, Prince, a sibling down the line, while he was much less enthused about starting a family with her.

Courtesy of Rose Vega/Instagram

Like the mother of one, he also has a child from a previous relationship. “I want to be honest with you and tell you that I’ve raised a daughter. She’s 29 … it was a wonderful experience, but having more kids is not something that I want,” he told Rose. The season 4 starlet made it clear she wasn’t happy about finding this out, especially after they spent all this time getting to know each other.

Ed, 54, said he wanted to wait for the right moment to see if they are truly compatible as a couple, but she still felt played. Later in the episode, she confronted him and told him she had no interest in pursuing a romance with him any further.

“I know who [you are]. I think,” she said. “First [you] lied to me about [your] height. Right? Then, you want to give me an STD test right? And about mouthwash, why you tell me? You know I [am] sick, I have [an] ulcer.” As fans may recall, Ed brought her a toothbrush, mouthwash and toothpaste because her “breath is not pretty” on the April 26 episode.

“I’m disappointed because you always embarrassed me,” Rose added. “I think [you] don’t love me. I’m done.”

Despite recent events, she’s still focused on the positive post-split!