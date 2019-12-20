What a lucky kid! Matt Roloff revealed the gift he got for his grandson, Jackson Roloff, for Christmas via Instagram on December 19, and honestly, we’re jealous as heck. He posted a photo of Jackson, 2, riding around in a toy car and looking like he was having the time of his life, and made sure to shout out the toddler’s parents for OKing the extravagant present.

“@toriroloff snapped this photo of Jackson lovin’ his Christmas present from grandpa and Chacha,” Matt, 58, captioned the awesome picture. “It’s a big hit! I definitely asked permission from his mom and dad before spoiling him with his own jeep. They gave the nod … So grandpa went all in. #loveseeingthiskidsmile #grandpaknowswhatisbest-sometimes #butnotalways.” LOL.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

Fans in the comments clearly loved Matt’s gift to Baby J, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, even wrote in the replies, “That J smile says it all. ❤️” When one fan commented, “You were born to be a Grandpa ❤️,” the Little People, Big World grandfather responded, ” I think so too :))).” Aw!

For the most part, Matt’s followers were just thrilled to see Jackson enjoying his epic Christmas present. “Look at that grin!!” one person wrote. Another said, “That is one happy kiddo … Score!”

Matt previously explained on Instagram that he and Caryn celebrated the holidays with some of his kids and grandkids early because they planned to head to Arizona for Christmas. “@carynchandler1 is amazing!” he began the caption of a family photo on the social media platform. “She figured out how to hold two back-to-back early Christmas events with the grandkids so everyone got their own individual attention while still celebrating and sharing as a united family … We had the two best family Christmas parties ever.”

Caryn also shared a photo from their celebration with Audrey Roloff, Jeremy Roloff and their daughter, Ember Roloff, over on her own Instagram. “We had a wonderful early Christmas 🎄with Jer, Auj, and sweet Ember last night,” she wrote on the picture of herself with Matt and the little girl. “Followed by a cozy dinner out. Sorry (not sorry) we got lost just enjoying our great conversation we forgot to get a group photo! Next time ♥️.”

Seems like the whole Roloff family is getting into the holiday spirit a little early!