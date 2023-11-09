Your account
Real Housewives Most Epic Money Messes

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Bankrupt, Busted, Broke! A Shocking Look at ‘Real Housewives’ Most Epic Money Messes

Reality TV
Nov 9, 2023
By
Picture

Here today, broke tomorrow? So it seems have gone the fortunes of many of the Real Housewives of each and every city. They live oh so large … but it seems they’re often living on borrowed dollars.

Whether they didn’t keep a tight enough grip on those Birkin strings, neglected their tax obligations or otherwise got messed up in shady business, more than a few of these Bravolebrities have faced financial woes over the years. They’ve gone from glam to glum, exchanging lavish lifestyles for a load of liabilities, stumbling head over red-soled heels into debt.

Keep scrolling to review some of the biggest Real Housewives money messes of all time.

Picture