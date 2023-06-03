Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice owes $1,096,012.14, to the federal government after being hit with a new $17,0000 lien, In Touch can confirm.

According to documents viewed by In Touch, the Bravo star, 51, was handed a new lien for 2020 and 2021 tax years from the Morris County New Jersey jurisdiction on April 19, 2023. The most recent lien is among a long list of filings, as the full amount owed by the reality TV star totals more than $1 million.

This isn’t the first time the RHONJ alum has faced significant financial issues. After filing for bankruptcy in 2009, Teresa and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, were indicted on 39 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements on loan applications.

In 2014, the former flames pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud following a deal with federal prosecutors. Both parties received a prison sentence — Teresa served 11 months before being released in December 2015, and Joe served 41 months before his release in March 2019.

Since Joe, 51, was not a United States citizen, he was transferred to ICE custody immediately after his release. After spending seven months at the detention center, he was allowed to return to his native country of Italy in October 2019 while he waited for a verdict on his deportation appeal, which was ultimately denied in April 2020. His initial deportation appeal was previously denied in November 2018.

Shutterstock

Teresa’s imprisonment was a topic of discussion during part one of RHONJ season 13 reunion on May 30. While the New Jersey native formerly blamed fellow alum Caroline Manzo for seemingly calling the FBI when she was indicted for fraud, she turned the blame toward her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

After Melissa accused Teresa of using her and her husband, Joe Gorga, as a storyline, the mother of four argued that she has provided several juicy storylines over the years. After noting her arrest, Teresa pointed out that Melissa was friendly with her ex-husband’s former business partner at the time of the scandal.

“This is like [you saying] Caroline Manzo put you in jail,” Melissa responded about their former costar.

“No, I take that back,” Teresa fired back. “I think you did!”