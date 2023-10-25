Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne revealed her split from Tom Girardi in November 2021 after 21 years of marriage. Despite calling it quits, fans are wondering if the pair ever divorced

Are RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Still Married?

Erika confirmed that she and Tom are still legally married while talking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2023.

“In the order of all of the problems I’m facing, it’s probably the absolute last thing,” the Bravo star said about finalizing the divorce. “I just don’t think about it. The day I filed for divorce and we were legally separated, that was it for me. We are in very different places. I have a lot to clean up and pick up and move on.”

She continued, “We all have to do it our own way. Nobody’s gonna look out for you but yourself. Even after a two-decade-plus marriage, that’s what it came down to, looking out for yourself.”

Why Did RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Split?

The “Party People” singer filed for divorce from Tom on November 3, 2021.

“Erika and Tom have led separate lives for years,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch at the time. “[She] would go off touring and doing her own thing, and Tom would do his.”

The pair – who tied the knot in 2000 – “realized it wasn’t working during lockdown” amid the global Covid-19 pandemic “when travel restrictions were enforced.” The source continued, “The pandemic is having a mental impact on everyone, and Erika’s been reflecting on what she wants moving forward. Being married to Tom isn’t part of her plan.”

Were RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Accused of Embezzlement?

One month after the divorce filing, Erika and Tom were accused of embezzling funds that were intended to go to families of plane crash victims. The reality star was dismissed from that lawsuit in January 2022, though both she and the former attorney were named in several other lawsuits.

Tom was indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from his clients in February 2023, while he was also charged with five counts of wire fraud. He and his colleague Christopher Kazuo Kamon were found guilty of fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars that belonged to Girardi Keese clients between 2010 and December 2020.

While it’s been speculated that Erika was aware of her estranged husband’s wrongdoings, she has not been accused of or charged with any crimes.

Is RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Dating?

Erika and Tom are still legally married, though she revealed that she’s dating and open to love.

“You have to grieve a marriage and you grieve a lot of things. I had a complete change of life, not just a marriage, a sickness of a spouse, and then losing your home, and your money, and all at one time, so grieving that sort of stuff and working through the legal problems is a lot,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “My heart will always be open. I don’t think I’ll choose to share my private life on camera. I think that I need one thing that’s mine. I just need one thing that’s mine.”

After adding that her “heart is not closed” to potential love interests, she said she is waiting until “the time is right” to introduce RHOBH fans to any new men in her life.