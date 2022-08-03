Switching careers? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne revealed her NSFW career goal amid her ongoing financial issues amid her fraud lawsuit.

“Get into this,” Erika, 51, told her team in a teaser clip for the Wednesday, August 3, episode of the Bravo show. “I’ve decided I wanna be like a part-time dominatrix.”

She went on to share how she got the idea to pursue the new venture. “So I was having an intimate moment with this person, and he said to me, ‘You know what? I bet you’d be a really good dominatrix,’” she said. “And I said, ‘You know what, I’ve actually thought of it!’”

“He said, ‘You should really kind of explore it. You know, one the low-low,’” the TV personality continued.

David Buchan/Shutterstock

While her assistants expressed their shock over the idea, Erika admitted she has already started making plans for the career venture.

“I’ll have no more than five clients,” she told her team.

In a confessional, the RHOBH star further revealed why she believes she would make a great dominatrix. “Well I’m bossy, I like to administer a little bit of pain for pleasure,” the “Roller Coaster” singer said. “I also like latex costumes, and I know that there are people that like that as well.”

Erika made plans for the future after she was hit with a $50 million lawsuit for her alleged involvement in her ex-husband Tom Girardi‘s racketeering scheme.

After former lawyer Tom, 83, was accused of embezzling funds from the victims of an air crash flight in December 2020, Erika was served her own lawsuit and was accused of working as the “frontwoman” in the scheme in July 2022.

The TV personality has insisted she’s innocent and claims she wasn’t involved in Tom’s alleged crimes.

Erika opened up about the next possible step in her career amid her recent drama with costar Garcelle Beauvais.

On April 10, Erika took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself throwing Garcelle’s memoir, Love Me as I Am, in the garbage. “@Garcelle even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” the text read in the video.

The “Stars” singer later revealed why she tossed the book after an Instagram user asked for an explanation. “Don’t use my name to promote your book,” she responded via Twitter. “Use your famous friends.”

Earlier that day, Garcelle, 55, hinted that Erika wouldn’t be portrayed in the best light while promoting the release of her book with a clip from RHOBH. “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad, you do that on your own,” the actress said in the clip uploaded to her Instagram account.

Days later, their costar Kyle Richards weighed in on the drama while participating in an Amazon Live Stream. “Uh, wow, that was something else,” Kyle, 53, said during the April 14 event. “I literally was shocked.”