Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced backlash from fans for using their royal titles and coat of arms on their new website, which the couple launched four years after they stepped down from their titles.

Their former websites – Sussexroyal.com and Archewell.com – were initially used to update the public on their philanthropic endeavors. However, now both links automatically redirect visitors to their new website, Sussex.com. “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” is written on the home page, while the coat of arms of the United Kingdom is also included.

Shortly after the new website was launched, several social media users rushed to X to slam Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, for using their royal titles on the website.

“Harry and Meghan are *still* branding themselves as ‘the Sussexes,’” one fan pointed out. “They abandoned their duty to this country, insulted our people and history, mocked our traditions & undermined our monarchy. The brass to keep parasitising off this title!”

The backlash continued as another person wrote, “So, Meghan and Harry have spent the last 6 years dissing and distancing themselves from the Royal Family (who they claim is so horrible), but now are capitalizing on their bestowed (from the Queen) Sussex dukedom titles for their new website? Huh?”

“Titles, crest and cypher. Harry and Meghan know they’re irrelevant without the royal connection. Clearly,” a following person speculated about the situation. Others admitted they were confused by the decision. “Can someone please explain how Harry and Meghan are using Royal titles on their new website if they were already stripped of them??? I don’t get it?!” an additional fan chimed in.

However, some fans argued that Harry and Meghan still have the right to go by the royal titles. “They ARE Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s who they are,” someone commented. Another agreed, adding, “Harry is using what belongs to him!”

Harry and Meghan – who tied the knot in 2018 – caused a stir among the royals when they stepped down from their responsibilities in January 2020. They relocated to California and opened up about their negative experiences with the royal family members while participating in bombshell interviews. Meanwhile, Harry also revealed several family secrets in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

However, many people have wondered if Harry and his family will put their differences aside after King Charles revealed he was diagnosed with cancer following a prostate surgery. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement from Buckingham Palace shared on February 5 read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Shortly after his diagnosis was revealed, Harry traveled to the United Kingdom to visit Charles, 75. However, the trip didn’t last long and the father of two left just 26 hours after his arrival.