Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised fans in Jamaica as they made a rare public appearance on Tuesday, January 23, at the premiere for the upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love. The couple was all smiles as they walked hand in hand on the red carpet, just days after it was announced that King Charles was scheduled to undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, wore a spaghetti strap black top paired with a Caroline Herrera skirt, while Harry, 39, opted for a blue suit with a white button down shirt.

While Meghan and Harry don’t have any direct connection with the film, People reported that they’re both fans of Marley’s music. The royal couple was also spotted chatting with Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley, who served as producer of the film, which “celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity.”

Meghan and Harry also posed for photos with Andrew Holness, the Jamaican Prime Minister, and Brian Robbins, the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.

As for King Charles, 75, it doesn’t appear as though he will be out of commission for long.

“King Charles will be capable of fulfilling his constitutional requirements and duties during this time,” a royal source revealed to People on Wednesday, January 24.

On December 20, 2023, Us Weekly reported that the pair had plans for a “big Hollywood comeback” and that “Meghan’s team had been turning down offers left and right.”

“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular [Meghan] is,” a source revealed to the publication. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”

Jason Koerner / Getty Images

The TV series Suits, which Meghan starred in as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018, saw a resurgence in popularity when it hit Netflix in July 2023, and insiders reported that a Friends-style reunion was in the works. While Meghan has been focused on her and Harry’s charity, the Archewell Foundation, since 2020, the mom of two reportedly hasn’t ruled out returning to television.

“Meghan’s been tight-lipped about potentially revisiting the series, but there’s hope that if the timing is right, something can be worked out,” one source told Us Weekly.

Another added, “Meghan would consider it. There have already been discussions.”

While the Suits alum has reportedly said that she would rather focus on directing instead of acting, she couldn’t help but gush about her seven seasons on the series.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew, we had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons so, quite a bit,” Meghan said during Variety’s Power of Women event in November 2023. “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with. But good shows are everlasting.”