Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom after his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer. The upcoming reunion comes amid their ongoing estrangement.

The visit is expected to take place “in the coming days,” a source told BBC on Monday, February 5. Additionally, the source close to Harry, 39, explained that he has spoken to Charles, 75, about the diagnosis.

Harry – who currently resides in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two kids – will visit the U.K. after Buckingham Palace revealed Charles was diagnosed with cancer on February 5 after he underwent a prostate surgery last month.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement added that Charles “is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the palace continued, adding that Charles chose to publicly reveal the diagnosis in order to “prevent speculation” regarding his health. Additionally, the father of two hopes that his situation “may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

It was revealed that Charles has cancer nearly three weeks after Buckingham Palace announced that the patriarch was planning to undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” a statement shared on January 17 explained. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

Harry is seemingly putting his differences with his father aside in order to visit him. He and Meghan, 42, have had a rocky relationship with his family ever since the couple announced their decision to step down from their royal responsibilities in 2020. Once the pair moved to California, they openly shared their negative past experiences with the royal family members in bombshell interviews and in Harry’s January 2023 memoir, Spare.

Niall Carson-Pool/Getty Images

In December 2023, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that Harry and Meghan have felt excluded when left out of family occasions. “It’s clear that people are being made to choose sides, and of course Harry believes [Prince William] has instigated certain snubs and social exclusions,” the source explained. “Meghan has told Harry that whoever has turned against him isn’t a real friend anyway, and Harry agrees, but he still feels down. Being such an unpopular figure is an extremely difficult reality to live with.”