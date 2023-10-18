Mental health is a cornerstone of the charitable endeavors at Archewell Foundation. To that end, on World Mental Health Day on October 10, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a guided meditation at an NYC school before holding an emotional summit to discuss the damaging effects of social media. “Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — [other than], of course, being a wife,” Meghan told the crowd, adding how she feels “frightened” and “worries” about her kids’ future.

But those close to her are concerned about Meghan herself. “Something’s seriously wrong,” says a source. “She’s obviously not taking care of herself and is looking scary skinny.” Nutrition expert Dr. Fred Pescatore (who doesn’t treat her) estimates that the 5-foot-6 duchess currently weighs about 100 pounds, down 20 in the last year. And loved ones are blaming her frail frame on her hectic schedule combined with money woes and constant public scrutiny. Adds the source, “Meghan is cracking under all the pressure, and it shows.”

Meghan has struggled with body image before. “My 20s were brutal — a constant battle with myself, judging my weight,” the former actress has admitted. But this time is different, says the source. Loved ones fear the extreme weight loss could be a sign she’s relapsing into the serious depression that plagued her after her marriage. In a bombshell 2021 CBS interview, Meghan, 42, revealed that in the wake of the relentless public bullying following her 2018 wedding and while pregnant with son Archie, she went to a dark place. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she confessed. “That was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

PA Images/INSTARimages

Life was supposed to be easier when the pair left the royal family for California. But in many ways, her burdens have just intensified. “For one, she was blamed for Harry’s estrangement from his family,” says the source. “Even though he has repeatedly said it was his idea to leave, people still think she’s controlling him.”

Their recent business failures haven’t helped. The pair, who were cut off financially by King Charles III after “Megxit,” lost their $20 million Spotify deal earlier this year. And despite ratings success, their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was snubbed by the Emmys. Netflix also canceled her animated series, Pearl, amid rumors that the Sussexes were “in over their heads” when it came to production. “Money is definitely an issue, and their bills are piling up,” says the source. “Meghan feels like she’s constantly having to hustle to afford her and Harry’s lifestyle.”

And she’s doing it all while raising Archie, 4, and Lili, 2, the source points out: “She’s struggling to balance her time with them as well. She has a lot on her plate.” The stress has had an obvious effect on her body. “From a psychological standpoint, one of the first things we assess during an evaluation is if someone has lost or gained weight,” psychotherapist Stacey Kaiser, who has not treated Meghan, tells In Touch. “Someone who is stressed, depressed, exhausted or under a lot of social pressure can drastically lose weight.” Other experts also believe individuals may intentionally restrict their food intake as a means of regaining a sense of control over their emotions.

Harry, 39, has noticed a decline in Meghan, says the source. “He sees she isn’t herself, and that it’s affecting her health.” His own mother famously struggled with bulimia. “He’s made it clear that he fears his wife will suffer in the same way his mother did, and his experiences have made him hyper aware of mental health red flags.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

To help Meghan, Harry is considering another big move. “He’s concerned that LA isn’t the best environment for her right now,” says the source, noting that hanging out with the Hollywood crowd has had the inevitable effect of taking their focus away from their philanthropic work. “He thinks New York might be a better fit for them. He misses the hustle and bustle of a big city, and it’s closer to London. He just wants his wife to be happy and healthy.”