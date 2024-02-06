Prince Harry was spotted visiting his estranged father, King Charles, amid news of the monarch’s cancer diagnosis. Harry, who caught a flight from Los Angeles on February 5, 2024, was seen leaving the Heathrow Airport and traveling to Charles’ longtime home in London, Clarence House.

Harry traveled alone, as wife Meghan Markle stayed behind in the States to care for the couple’s two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. News of Charles’ cancer diagnosis came after he underwent a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. However, doctors found evidence of cancer in a different area.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement.