King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent prostate surgery.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a Monday, February 5, statement from Buckingham Palace read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement continued, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

According to the announcement, the King, 75, decided to reveal his diagnosis publicly in order to “prevent speculation” and hopes his story “may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The news comes just weeks after the monarch revealed he would undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” The Palace announced on January 17. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

King Charles III has been the reigning monarch since ascending the throne in May 2023 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

“As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion,” he shared following the weekend-long affair. “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

Charles was first in line for the British throne since his birth in November 1948, as the eldest child of then-reigning monarchs Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Following his coronation, Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, whom he shares with late ex-wife Princess Diana, is next in the royal line of succession. In addition to William, 41, Charles and Diana also welcomed son Prince Harry prior to their divorce. Charles went on to marry Camilla Parker-Bowles, who currently reigns alongside him as Queen Consort.