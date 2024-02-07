He barely stayed for one cup of tea! Just 26 hours after landing in the United Kingdom to see his father, King Charles III, Prince Harry turned around and made his way back to California – and he didn’t see his brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, was pictured at Heathrow Airport at around 1:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, February 7, ready to head back to the United States. He made the 5,000 mile trip just one day prior amid the news of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, landing in his home country at 12:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, February 6.

After touching down in London, Harry was said to be transported to Clarence House, the residence that Charles, 75, primarily uses. The father and son – who have had a tense relationship in the public eye for years – were reportedly together for about 45 minutes. Upon learning of his son’s plans to visit him, Charles kept his helicopter waiting so he could greet Harry personally, with sources telling The Sun that the monarch changed his travel plans “significantly” to see his youngest son.

Charles and Harry’s reunion came just one day after the palace confirmed the monarch’s cancer diagnosis, revealing the news in an official statement.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a Monday, February 5, statement from Buckingham Palace revealed. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement continued, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Just hours after the announcement was made, sources told the BBC that Harry would be traveling to see his father, though additional insiders revealed to People that a reunion between Harry and William, 41, would not take place. Their lack of time spent together during Harry’s short trip seemingly confirms speculation that the Duke of Sussex and his father have a friendlier relationship with each other than the brothers.

“A striking difference between Charles and William when it comes to their relationships with Harry is there is still a warmth with Harry and Charles,” Omid Scobie, the author of royals book Endgame, told People previously. “With Harry, there’s a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is.”

The same cannot be said for William, however, who has reportedly taken issue with his father and Harry coming to a truce.

“He’s furious,” an insider told In Touch in January of the Prince of Wales’ attitude. “His brother has caused so much drama for the royals that when William heard Harry and Charles were talking again, he told his father: ‘It’s Harry or me.’ And Charles chose Harry. Now William can’t help but feel betrayed.”