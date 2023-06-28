Police visited the Duggar compound in Arkansas just hours after Jim Bob Duggar‘s uncle Tommy Lester died of a heart attack at 75, according to multiple reports.

Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle Duggar‘s home was visited around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, as part of a “follow-up investigation.” The visit took place just two hours after Tommy died, according to TMZ.

Tommy’s husband, Lawrence Nestrud, told police that Tommy had felt ill the night before and had fallen over multiple times, according to a police report obtained by the outlet. Additionally, Lawrence claimed that Tommy refused to go to the hospital because he was feared he would be placed in a nursing home.

Lawrence stated that Tommy yelled for help before he collapsed against the door in their bathroom and became unresponsive on the morning of June 25. He was pronounced dead at home, while the police report notes that he died of natural causes.

It is not currently clear why authorities visited Jim Bob and Michelle’s home following Tommy’s death.

Jim Bob and his immediate family’s relationship with Tommy is not currently known.

According to Tommy’s obituary, he graduated from Fayetteville High School and served in the US Navy aboard the USS Henderson (DD-785) during the Vietnam Era.

Just hours after police stopped by the home, the couple’s children Jason Duggar, Jackson Duggar, Johannah Duggar and Jennifer Duggar sang on stage during a church service, according to blogger Without A Crystal Ball.

The blogger shared a photo of the Duggars singing with other churchgoers, while they also claimed that Jason, 23, had been absent from recent services Jim Bob allegedly doesn’t attend church often.

Before it was revealed that the police visit was in relation to Tommy’s death, fans speculated that the family might have had another run-in with the law.

In September 2021, Jana Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after an alleged incident occurred while she was babysitting, In Touch confirmed.

The former TLC personality, 33, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge, while she settled the charge outside of court.

Meanwhile, Josh Duggar was arrested and charged with one count of possessing and one count of receiving child pornography in April 2021. The disgraced TV personality, 35, was convicted on both counts. However, the possessing child pornography count was eventually dropped during his May 2022 sentencing hearing.

Josh was originally sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars at the Federal Correctional Facility (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas, though his release date was changed to August 12, 2032. The new date means that Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest child will spend just over 10 years in prison, In Touch exclusively confirmed in July 2022.