Jim Bob Duggar’s uncle, Tommy Lester, died just hours before police visited the Duggar family’s compound.

Lester was 75 years old when he died on Sunday, June 25, at his residence, according to his obituary. The funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 29.

“Tommy honorably served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Henderson (DD-785) during the Vietnam Era,” the obituary reads. “He will be remembered as a kind, gentle and intelligent man. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lester-Duggar. Tommy is survived by his spouse, Lawerence Nestrud; two siblings, Billie Lester of Farmington, Arkansas and Connie Beard and her husband Layne of Pea Ridge, Arkansas and a host of extended family members.”

Lester died of a heart attack, according to several reports.

On June 25, authorities visited the former 19 Kids and Counting patriarch, 57, and wife Michelle Duggar’s home for a “follow-up investigation” at 8:26 a.m., In Touch confirmed. Per TMZ, the visit occurred two hours after Lester passed away.

Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock

According to the police report obtained by the outlet, Lester’s husband, Lawrence Nestrud, spoke with officers to inform them his husband felt ill the night before and had fallen over several times. However, Lester refused to be hospitalized out of fear he would be placed into a nursing home, per the documents.

While in the bathroom in the morning hours of June 25, Nestrud noted Lester called out for help before he collapsed against the door, unresponsive afterward. Lester was later pronounced dead in his home.

It is still currently unclear why authorities went to the Duggar family compound after Lester died.

Later that day, Jim Bob and Michelle’s children Jason Duggar, Johanna Duggar, Jackson Duggar and Jennifer Duggar were seen singing during a service in church together, according to celebrity blogger Without a Crystal Ball. The blogger also reported that Jason, 23, had previously been absent from recent church services while Jim Bob allegedly doesn’t attend church frequently.

Lester is scheduled to be laid to rest on Thursday, June 29, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Jessa Duggar‘s husband, Ben Seewald, will be officiating the service.

The former Counting On cast members have had multiple run-ins with law enforcement in the past, with the most recent being Jana Duggar. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor following an alleged incident in September 2021, In Touch confirmed. She pleaded not guilty at the time and her court hearing had been scheduled to take place on January 10, 2022. However, Jana, 33, settled the charge outside of court, In Touch confirmed.

Perhaps the most notorious family member to face trouble, though, is Josh Duggar, who was arrested and charged with one count of possessing and one count of receive child pornography in April 2021. He was convicted on both counts in December 2021, but the charge of possessing child pornography was later dismissed during his May 2022 sentencing hearing.

Josh, 35, is now serving out his prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas.