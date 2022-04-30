Laughing it off! Pete Davidson joked about his drama with girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West during his standup return.

“How is your year going?” Pete, 28, quipped as he took the stage for the first night of his set at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, April 29. The Saturday Night Live star then rehashed the rumor that Ye, 44, had allegedly spread about Pete having AIDS, jokingly calling the “Stronger” rapper a “genius.”

“John Mulaney said, ‘He said you have AIDS? You should say he has polio,’” Pete said to the crowd.

Later in the set, Pete referenced the the popular 1993 comedy film starring the late Robin Williams — which is about a a divorced man who dresses up as a female babysitter to spend more time with his children. “Am I the only one hoping Kanye is pulling a Mrs. Doubtfire?” Pete asked the crowd.

The King of Staten Island actor also pointed out that people have asked him whether he was hurt over his pal Jack Harlow working with Ye on some music. Pete then clarified he’s not upset because Jack, 24, is a rapper, only to point out that his feelings would be hurt if fellow comedian Bill Burr had worked with Ye.

Afterward, the funny man revealed he had attended a Knicks basketball game with former Daily Show host Jon Stewart and fellow comedian Chris Rock. Pete didn’t hesitate to bring up the infamous moment when Chris, 57, was slapped by actor Will Smith at the March 27 Academy Awards ceremony.

“Since then, such horrible things have happened to me and Chris Rock,” the New York native continued, before referencing the violent imagery Ye used in his March 2 “Eazy” music video that depicted Pete getting buried alive. “I got my head cut off in a video, Chris rock got slapped. Jon Stewart, you’re next.”

Although the dust between him and Ye has seemingly settled, Pete’s jokes came nearly seven weeks after one of the last times the “Praise God” artist publicly expressed his dissent toward Kim and Pete over their relationship. On January 16, the Grammy Award winner dissed the Staten Island native in his January 16 single “Eazy.” By February, Ye started calling Pete “Skete” in multiple since-deleted Instagram posts as a way to insult him. Finally, the comedian appeared to have had enough when he allegedly texted Ye to “grow the f—k up” and that he was “in bed with [Ye’s] wife” after the rapper claimed he wasn’t allowed to bring his children to Sunday service on March 13.

“Yo, it’s Skete,” one text message read, which was shared via Instagram then deleted by Pete’s friend and SNL writer Dave Sirus at the time. “Can you please take a second and calm down? It’s 8 a.m and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet.”

Two days later, a source exclusively described to In Touch how “incredibly loyal” he had been to Kim, 41, amid her ex-husband’s social media attacks against them.

“He’s sensitive, sweet and protective of her,” the insider added on March 15. “Any other guy would have run for the hills by now or handled the Kanye situation very differently.”

Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumors in late October 2021, three weeks after she made her SNL hosting debut on October 9. After enjoying a few dates from coast to coast, In Touch confirmed the two were officially an item on November 6 of that year. By early 2022, the couple didn’t hesitate to enjoy each other’s company whenever they were out in public. However, they didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until March 11.

Since then, the Kardashians star shared another photo of her beau via Instagram, captioning the moment, “Late nite snack” on April 11.

Pete was even seen supporting his girlfriend during brother Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family on Thursday, April 28, giving Kim a quick kiss and a hug.